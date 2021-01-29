State releases COVID-19 vaccine schedule for Ohio schools

All Franklin and Delaware County schools are included in the February schedule.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state has released a COVID-19 vaccine schedule for all Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech schools.

The schedule release comes as DeWine is aiming to get every school employee their first dose of the vaccine in February. The state has a goal to get all students to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” DeWine said.

He went on to say the rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.

Columbus City Schools and all school districts in Franklin and Delaware County are included in the first week of the schedule which starts Feb.1.

DeWine said eligible recipients can learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators.

Earlier this month, DeWine announced districts would be required to agree to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 as a condition of receiving the vaccines.