Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination program: Here's what you need to know

Once Ohio begins providing vaccines next week to everyone 65 and older, the state will hold at that level for several weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine program is underway. It focuses largely on those who are 65 and older.

People in this age group are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and make up more than 87% of Ohioans who have died from the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The phase also includes K-12 teachers and other school staff who will be offered the vaccine in an effort to get children back into the classroom as soon as possible. In total, Phase 1B includes an estimated 2.2 million people

Phase 1B Timing

The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older

A list of providers offering the vaccine in each county is posted by the Ohio Department of Health at this link.

Ohio has been receiving about 146,000 first doses of the #COVID19 vaccine every week. Get the facts on Ohio’s phased-in approach to vaccinations here: https://t.co/7HkDyNl43m #InThisTogetherOhio #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/ShJAH9tKVK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 4, 2021

Future Phases:

The vaccine distribution plan for future priority populations are still under development, according to ODH. As more information becomes available on who can receive the vaccine and when they can receive the vaccine, the state says they will announce the details and post the information at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

_______

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

Information provided by Ohio Department of Health

Are COVID-19 vaccines effective?

Yes. Evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and work to prevent COVID-19. Of the first two vaccines to be granted FDA emergency use authorization, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine was 94% effective in phase 3 clinical trials with more than 70,000 participants between the two studies. Although the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed recently, the technology used in mRNA vaccines, like those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, has been studied for decades.

When will the other distribution phases begin?

As vaccine supply increases, Ohio will continue to vaccinate Ohioans who choose to receive the vaccine. The speed at which Ohio will move through the phases depends on the number of vaccines available.

Will my children be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently recommended for patients age 16 and up, and the Moderna vaccine is currently recommended for patients age 18 and up. As more information becomes available on children and COVID-19 vaccines from the FDA, CDC, and vaccine manufacturers, it will be made available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

Will Ohio make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

No. The vaccine will be available, as supplies allow, to all Ohioans who choose to receive the vaccine.

Who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you will not have to pay. Vaccine doses purchased with taxpayer dollars will be given to Ohioans who choose to receive them at no out-of-pocket cost. Vaccine providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone. Providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the federal Health Resources & Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

If I already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available?

Yes, COVID-19 vaccination should be offered to you regardless of whether or not you already had COVID-19. You should not be required to have an antibody test before you are vaccinated. However, anyone currently infected with COVID-19 should wait to get vaccinated until after their illness has resolved and after they have met the criteria to discontinue isolation. The timing for each vaccination phase is limited, so if you have been released from the isolation period, and are in an eligible audience, you should consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine as vaccination clinics become available to you.

What is the difference between an emergency use authorization (EUA) and an approval from the FDA?