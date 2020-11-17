Columbus City Schools preparing for changes as DeWine announces statewide curfew

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said they are still preparing for students to return to in-person classes Jan. 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Ohio, local school districts are preparing for all scenarios as the school year moves forward.

Students at Columbus City Schools are learning virtually while 1,400 Career Technical Students are back in the classrooms to meet required in-person instruction hours.

“So far, things have been progressing along pretty well,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

On the districts COVID-19 dashboard, the latest update shows three confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10 connected to in-person learning or activities.

On Nov. 17, Gov. DeWine announced a statewide curfew, but did not announce any changes which would affect school districts.

Dixon said she is preparing for anything to happen. As of right now the district is moving forward with preparations of students possibly going back to the classroom Jan. 15.