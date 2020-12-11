Columbus students still adjusting to remote learning during pandemic

The city of Columbus is partnering with community organizations to help students and parents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Right now, millions of students across the country are forced to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the students and their families are still struggling to adjust to remote learning.

The challenges can be quite overwhelming, but the city of Columbus is partnering with several community organizations to help.

Like many other districts, the nearly 50 thousand students across Columbus City Schools are getting a real-life lesson in adversity taught by COVID-19.

"It's unusual, doing work in your bed," explained Linden McKinley High School senior, JaQuanne Foxx.

Foxx, a senior at Linden McKinley High School, admits the past seven months have been difficult.

At times he has been struggling to stay focus and motivated while learning remotely.

"It's kind of weird not having my teacher right by my side. Not to help my do my work – having that supervision over you – you know." Foxx said.

He has even felt isolated, separated from classmates and friends – missing out on social engagement and memorable events like prom.

"I don't like it at all, I do want to go back to school. But I know we can't because of the Virus." Foxx said.

While the physical classroom doors may be off-limits for the foreseeable future – the doors at 140 learning extension centers across the city are now wide open.

"In this pandemic, we have to find ways to still meet the critical needs of our children and this is one creative way." Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin explained.

With help from several community organizations and more than two million in federal CARES Act dollars, these learning extension centers are giving students access to high-speed internet, academic assistance, meals and wrap-around services – key components many students – have been without.

"This is about offering parents that extra support that they need, during this most challenging time that we will be living through. So having these learning centers, allows them the ability to go back to work, knowing that their child is getting competent, safe instruction and support and also having that social engagement that we know our young people need so badly. " Hardin said.

A safe haven for youth during a violent and deadly year. According to the Columbus Division of Police statistics, there have been nearly two dozen homicide victims this year alone under the age of 18.

"It's crazy. All the young kids getting shot before they even graduate. Its got to stop." said Linden McKinley High School junior, Keshawn Davis.

A negative equation that many hope can turn positive, by simply keeping students active and engaged.

"At the end of the day, it sounds like a cliché, but these children are our future. We can't afford for them not to be connected. We can't afford for them to miss any more learning time. So we are going to continue to support them, and make sure they have what they need – so they can be successful." Hardin said.

The plan is to keep these learning extension centers open as long as needed.