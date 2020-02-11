Columbus Health Commissioner: 'Our kids should be back in school'

Despite COVID-19 cases rising, Dr. Mysheika W. Roberts said it's time for students to head back to class in person.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.

Ohioans have heard this for nearly eight months, but the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika W. Roberts believes it's time for a new game plan.

“I think we have to find different messengers to share that message. I think people may be tired from hearing from public health. They may even be tired from hearing from their elected officials,” Dr. Roberts said.

Part of the goal behind the governor's COVID-19 defense teams is to bring new voices to the fight against the virus.

“That's what we have to figure out who is the best messenger is for this population to get this point across,” Dr. Roberts said.

In July, Dr. Roberts said the department would prefer to see four consecutive weeks of declining coronavirus cases before bringing kids back into the classroom.

Dr. Roberts said health officials now know that the initial fear that COVID-19 would spread rapidly through schools isn't happening. Now she said it's time for kids to go back to the classroom.