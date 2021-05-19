Columbus Public Health asks city council to repeal mask mandate

In a release, CPH said it is asking for the mask order to align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health (CPH) is asking city council to repeal the local mask mandate.

In a release, CPH said it is asking for the mask order to align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.

The CDC said those who are vaccinated no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Ohio Gov. DeWine has amended the state health orders to line up with the CDC guidance.

Wearing a mask in public in Columbus has been mandatory since July.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts is recommending that fully vaccinated people should still consider each situation before deciding not to wear a mask.

Dr. Roberts said people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask.

Forty percent of people in Franklin County are fully vaccinated, Dr. Roberts said.