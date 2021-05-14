DeWine: Ohio amending health orders to comply with updated CDC guidance

In a statement, the governor said the people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks with those who have not been vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will be amending its health orders to line up with the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, the governor said the people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks with those who have not been vaccinated. People who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance.

"The most powerful tool we have to protect against the COVID-19 virus is the vaccine. Because of the vaccine, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are decreasing dramatically. The vaccine allows us to live our lives more normally and without fear," DeWine said.

The announcement from DeWine comes one day after the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

The CDC said those who are vaccinated no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

DeWine said the CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, traveling on public transportation or when they are in a business that requires people to wear masks.

"Individuals who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear masks pursuant to CDC recommendations. Businesses also have every right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers," DeWine said.