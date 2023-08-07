Westerville City Schools selects new superintendent

The board announced on Friday that it plans to make Dr. Joseph Clark the next superintendent, taking over for Dr. John Kellogg who resigned in March.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville City Schools District Board of Education selected who will be the district’s next leader ahead of the start of the new school year.

The board announced on Friday that it plans to make Dr. Joseph Clark the next superintendent, taking over for Dr. John Kellogg who resigned in March.

The board said members received applications from 19 people when the search first started. Over the course of four months, the board conducted multiple interviews and identified Clark as the top choice.

“Pending a background check, as well as the successful negotiation and Board approval of a contract, our expectation is that Dr. Clark would join our district as Superintendent on October 1,” said Board of Education President Tracy Davidson. “We anticipate implementing a transition plan once these remaining steps in the process have been completed and introducing Dr. Clark to our staff, students and community at that time.”

Clark previously served as the superintendent for Nordonia City Schools in northeast Ohio since 2009. Prior to his superintendent role, he was a high school English teacher for Springfield Local School, principal and assistant superintendent for Barberton City Schools and assistant superintendent for Kent City Schools.

Clark attended Kent State University and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a double minor in secondary education and writing. He also received his master’s degree in education leadership and ph. D in K-12 Leadership with a focus in school law.