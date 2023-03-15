Westerville City Schools superintendent announces resignation

Dr. John Kellogg announced that he will be working with Columbus State Community College and Educational Service Center of Central Ohio (ESCCO) in a new role.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The superintendent for the Westerville City School District announced he is leaving at the end of the school year to pursue another opportunity in the Columbus area.

In a letter sent to families this week, Dr. John Kellogg announced that he will be working with Columbus State Community College and Educational Service Center of Central Ohio (ESCCO) in a new role as a superintendent in residence.

He said that he will be with the school district through the end of the academic year and will work through the end of June.

“My new job is focused on regional collaboration on student success and career pipelines. The opportunity to impact education at the regional K-12 and post-secondary levels is very appealing to me. Much of this work involves creating and sustaining partnerships between K-12, higher education, the state, economic development organizations, and industry leaders to advance common goals across the region,” Kellogg said in the letter.

The Westerville Board of Education accepted Kellogg’s resignation during the meeting on Monday. The next steps to fill the position will be shared in the coming days.

“We have accomplished much together and have overcome many challenges over the last 10 years, including navigating a worldwide pandemic. Given the staff we have in place, I know the district remains in good hands,” he said in a separate letter to staff members.

Kellogg became the superintendent for Westerville City Schools in 2013. He served in previous roles with the South-Western City School District and the Bexley City School District.

Below is the full letter sent to families:

Dear WCSD Families:

I’m writing this morning to share some personal news with our families and students. During last night’s regular Board of Education meeting, Board members approved my resignation from the district so that I can accept a new Superintendent in Residence position that will work jointly with Columbus State Community College and the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio (ESCCO). I will finish out the current academic year with Westerville City Schools, work through the end of June, and begin my new position with Columbus State and the ESCCO soon thereafter.

My new job is focused on regional collaboration on student success and career pipelines. The opportunity to impact education at the regional K-12 and post-secondary levels is very appealing to me. Much of this work involves creating and sustaining partnerships between K-12, higher education, the state, economic development organizations, and industry leaders to advance common goals across the region.

More information about the Board’s next steps to fill the Superintendent vacancy will be shared as soon as possible. I appreciate and thank you and our entire Westerville City Schools community for your support over the years. Given the staff we have in place, I know the district will remain in good hands moving forward.

Sincerely,

Dr. John R. Kellogg

Superintendent

Below is the full letter sent to staff members:

Dear WCSD Staff:

I’m not certain how many of you are in the habit of reviewing the Board of Education’s meeting agendas, but if you happened to take a look at tonight’s HR consent agenda late in the day, you may have been caught off guard by one of the items.

During tonight’s meeting, the Board of Education approved my resignation from the district so that I can accept a new Superintendent in Residence position that will work jointly with Columbus State Community College and the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio. The role will be focused on regional collaboration on student success and career pipelines. Much of this work involves creating and sustaining partnerships between K-12, higher education, the state, economic development organizations, and industry leaders to advance common goals across the region.

The opportunity to impact education at the regional K-12 and post-secondary levels is very appealing to me. I will finish out the current school year with Westerville, work through the end of June, and begin my new position with Columbus State and the ESCCO soon thereafter.

I shared this announcement with my Executive Leadership Team this morning and our districtwide Leadership Team this afternoon. I plan to send a personal message to some of our community and business leaders later this evening, followed by a message to all district families tomorrow morning. I appreciate your cooperation in allowing this communication to come directly from me to our various constituents.

More information about the Board’s next steps to fill the Superintendent vacancy will be shared as soon as possible. We have accomplished much together and have overcome many challenges over the last 10 years, including navigating a worldwide pandemic. Given the staff we have in place, I know the district remains in good hands.