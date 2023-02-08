Columbus NAACP speaks out against $100 million annual levy being placed on November ballot

The levy, if approved, would cost taxpayers nearly $270 per $100,000 of property value each year.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus branch of the NAACP spoke out against the Columbus City Schools Board of Education’s decision to put a nearly $100 million annual levy on the November ballot.

The group said in a letter released Wednesday that they do not endorse the levy. Just last May, the local NAACP gave a vote of “no confidence” to the board for “failure to provide information on the $250,000 of taxpayer’s dollars that was spent on the recent superintendent search.”

The levy, if approved, would cost taxpayers nearly $270 per $100,000 of property value each year.

More than $38 million will go toward operating expenses and more than $60 million will be for maintenance of the school buildings.

In their letter, the NAACP said in part:

“Within Franklin County, there are more than 100,000 season citizen homeowners. The levy will hurt season citizens and may force them from their homes. The re-evaluation of home and property appraisals will increase by 31% or more. Small businesses, faith-based community, renters, and low to moderate income households will be negatively impacted if this levy passes.”