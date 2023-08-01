Columbus school board puts nearly $100 million annual levy on November ballot

The levy, if approved, would cost taxpayers nearly $270 per $100,000 of property value each year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday approved putting a nearly $100 million annual levy on the ballot in November.

The levy, if approved, would cost taxpayers nearly $270 per $100,000 of property value each year.

More than $38 million will go toward operating expenses and more than $60 million will be for maintenance of the school buildings.

Last year, the board planned to put a levy and bond issue on the November 2022 ballot, but removed the issue saying it was not the right time to ask voters for a permanent improvement levy.

Board member Carol Beckerle said the levy is long overdue.

"This really feels like an important moment for our community," Beckerle said. "These levies are necessary. We wouldn't be asking our community if that wasn't the case."

Board president Jennifer Adair called the levy essential because it will build the foundation for the future of CCS students.

"It's not fair for our kids not to have what our fellow colleagues in the suburbs are giving their children. Each of us, I think, as adults in the community look at our children and say, 'You should have everything that you need in order to be your best selves' and that's what these asks do," Adair said.

