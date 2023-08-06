Olentangy Schools opens new middle school

The district plans to hold a grand opening ceremony for Olentangy Berlin Middle School, the district's sixth middle school, on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Olentangy Schools is heading into the new school year with a new middle school building.

The district plans to hold a grand opening ceremony for Olentangy Berlin Middle School, the district's sixth middle school, on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

The event will take place outside of the school with a shuttle taking guests from the Berlin High School parking lot to the new school next door.

The 156,700-square-foot building was the result of a $46 million project. Voters approved the new building in the spring of 2020 after seeing growth in the Olentangy school district and Delaware County.

Principal Nathan Davis said in a written statement, “I look forward to welcoming our Bruin staff, families, and greater community, and giving them a peak into what students will experience at Berlin Middle School. It will be a commemorative celebration as we bring together staff, students, and families for the first time in our beautiful new home.”

The district also recently opened a new elementary school, Shale Meadows Elementary School, and has plans to open another elementary school in the fall of 2024.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.