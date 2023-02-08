'Never thought it would be me': Whitehall woman recovering after crash involving stolen Kia

The suspect who was driving the stolen Kia ran from the scene moments after the crash Sunday night.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Nicole Barber is healing after being hit by a stolen Kia this past weekend near Broad Street and Hamilton Road in Whitehall.

She was driving home from her mom's house Sunday night, when she saw a light behind her.

“I saw a car coming with one headlight on. I thought it was a motorcycle, I did try and avoid the car. They came in my lane. We were clipped on each passenger side and they threw me into a utility pole,” Barber said.

The suspect ran away after crashing the Kia. Barber’s car was ruined.

“My car is completely totaled. My engine was hanging out of my car. Both driver and passenger side were damaged,” Barber said.

She was rushed to the hospital and stayed for two days.

“I have a concussion, a mild concussion. I have stitches that I got in OR inside and outside of my chin and lip. I have bruises and scratches everywhere,” Barber said.

Barber said she never expected something like that to happen to her.

“I never thought I would be a victim of it. For sure. I have seen there have been crashes and things like that with stolen vehicles. Its affecting little kids, and innocent people. People getting hurt by stupid mistakes people want to make,” she said.

She is thankful that she is healing from the crash, and that nobody else was in the car with her.

“I’m very blessed looking back on it now. I’m like I definitely could have died in that car accident,” said Barber.

She wants to know who drove so recklessly, and hopes police can find out who stole the vehicle that crashed into her.

“I definitely feel strongly about they trying to find out who did it. Just to hold them accountable, I think everyone should be held accountable at this point,” said Barber.