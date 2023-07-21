Community member asks judges to rethink action plan on repeat juvenile offenders

According to the juvenile court, of the teens charged with stealing cars, 35% had been charged multiple times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter followed a stolen Kia on Thursday afternoon after the license plate was picked up by cameras. Police said the car was stolen from the Dublin area.

Surveillance video from the helicopter shows the girls inside the vehicle sticking their heads out of the window as they realize the helicopter above is keeping a watchful eye, then they try to run.

“Clearly what they have in place is not working, there is no deterrent there and I think their end goal of trying to help these children and not have a record, while it is applaudable, it is not working for society,” said community activist David Gray.

The five girls in the vehicle, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, were all taken into custody.

One of the girls in the vehicle was previously arrested.

CrimeTracker 10 told you in June how she was arrested twice in three days for her part in stolen cars.

The 12-year-old has also been arrested three times within weeks by officers with the Whitehall Division of Police.

“This is not working. I don't know how long we have to go down this path. Insanity, according to Einstein, doing the same thing over and over and over again expecting a different outcome, it is the definition of insanity,” Gray said.

Gray organized a meeting between juvenile court judges and "Kia boy" parents last summer. He argued the judges need to take a different course of action.

“They cater more towards the misbehavior than they do try to rectify the situation,” Gray said.

Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge James Brown said in a written statement, "It is necessary for members of the community to remember that we are the end point in the process.

According to Columbus police, reports of stolen cars have increased in the last four months, with Kias and Hyundais being stolen more than any other car.

“We have given them enough time to show that this isn't working and I think we need to revisit this,” Gray argued.