14-year-old charged in south Columbus crash involving 2 stolen vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old has been charged after two stolen vehicles crashed in south Columbus Thursday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 2021 Kia Sorento was traveling north on 18th Street and passed through the intersection of Frebis Avenue. At the same time, a 2018 Honda minivan was traveling west on Frebis Avenue, passing 18th Street.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection, seriously injuring one person in one of the vehicles.

Police said five juveniles were involved in the crash, ranging from 13 to 17 years old. The juveniles were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK.