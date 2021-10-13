Police identify woman charged for reportedly assaulting Ohio State student

Police said a student was shoved down a flight of stairs and was injured in the process.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified and charged a 19-year-old woman for assaulting an Ohio State student in the off-campus apartment last month.

Marissa Chester is charged with assault and aggravated trespassing stemming from the incident on Oct. 1 that injured an Ohio State student.

Chester walked into an apartment in the area of East 14th Avenue and Indianola Avenue at around 11:45 p.m., according to police. Chester was not allowed to be at the apartment, police said, which led to a verbal argument.

At some point, police said a student was shoved down a flight of stairs and was injured in the process.

According to an updated release from police, Chester was identified based on photos of her shown in the media and taken by a witness when the incident took place.