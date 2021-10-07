Ohio State: Major crime drops 84% in off-campus areas

The drop in crime comes as the university has made moves to enhance safety for students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The president of Ohio State University announced new safety initiatives towards lowering crime in the off-campus area appear to be working.

Major crime off-campus has dropped 84%, President Kristina Johnson said during a video update.

The drop in crime comes as the university has made moves to enhance safety for students.

In recent weeks, Johnson says the university has increased lighting and surveillance systems in the University District areas where students travel the most. Johnson emphasized the areas in and around Indianola and Chittenden avenues are especially being taken care of.

In September, Ohio State said they will be investing $20 million to increase campus security by adding more lights around campus pathways.

The safety expansions come as there has been a slew of Ohio State students robbed off-campus.

The university has already deployed mobile lights and cameras.

"This is making an impact, and our focus on safety will continue to be unwavering," Johnson said.