2 Ohio State parents speak out about recent crime

Irene Hendrick and Allyson Reid said they felt good about the lack of crime lately, but that was disrupted after two crimes near campus over the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some parents of Ohio State University students feel uneasy after recent crimes have happened close to campus.

Campus police said three juveniles have been charged with stealing a car on Friday evening and three students were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Irene Hendrick and Allyson Reid, two mothers who are part of the Facebook group "Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State" said they didn't receive an alert about a crime happening for a while.

"I mean it felt great to us. we were happy and relaxed, and it really felt like a more typical college experience,” Reid said.

They’ve been singing the song of safety for some time. Their moment of peace was disrupted this past weekend.

The two said they received the Buckeye Alerts that sent a chill down their spine.

"My son said the other day he goes 'mom it's getting so much better.' I said I know but now he feels like it's getting worse. Patrols are just a must, they're a must,” said Hendrick.

We reached out to the university and public safety about the crimes this past weekend.

The university responded with this statement:

This fall the university has implemented a number of measures to enhance safety and security, and major crime reports in the University District have decreased significantly. The university has added multiple mobile lights and cameras, worked with the city to expand police patrols, implemented non-sworn security and expanded the Lyft Ride Smart program, which provides discounted late-night rides. On September 24, the university announced an additional investment of $2 million, per year, over the next decade to enhance safety and security on and around campus. The additional investment is expected to be at least $20 million, and the total safety and security budget for the university and medical center will grow to nearly $35 million annually.

For Hendrick and Reid, it's just a matter of keeping their child safe no matter what.

"I know the message is the same, be vigilant but there is really not much that they can do. It's really just luck at this point,” said Reid.