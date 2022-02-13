'Why him?': Brother of 23-year-old man fatally shot in north Columbus pleads for answers

Thomas Swanson died at a hospital after he was shot along Sandalwood Boulevard early Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The brother of a 23-year-old man who was killed in north Columbus early Saturday morning is pleading for answers.

“Just...why? There's so many questions that I want that I can't get that I can't receive just why to the person who did it. Just why him?” asked James Washington.

Columbus police responded to a shooting in a parking lot of Sandalwood Boulevard around 2:45 Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

Police say a man who was driving Thomas Swanson to the hospital flagged them down. Swanson was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Washington said his brother, Swanson, was at the bowling alley in that plaza with friends and decided to hang out after.

The relationship Washington had with his youngest brother was unbreakable.

Swanson’s death has left him shattered. “He was a kind soul, a good heart and he didn't deserve that,” said Washington.

Washington said his brother was a father to a one-year-old son. He loved music and had plans to start his own clothing line next week. His inspiration was his big brother.

"I enjoyed the talks we had. He always looked up to me to do the better stuff in life,” said Washington.

"The best thing that we can try to do is continue to be there for each other and just continue loving and just hang onto the family that we have left,” he said.

Washington's brother was taken from him for reasons he doesn't know. Even in his grief, he wants better for this city.



"My only brother....my only brother.... the youngest out of all of us. The violence and just...it needs to stop. It needs to stop,” he said.