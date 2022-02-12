William Batchelder, former Ohio House Speaker, passes away at 79

Batchelder served as the state representative for Medina County from 1968 to 1999. After returning to the House in 2007, he served as Speaker from 2011 to 2014.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio House of Representatives Speaker William “Bill” Batchelder (R-Medina) has passed away, his company confirmed Saturday. He was 79.

Batchelder served as the state representative for Medina County from 1968 to 1999. After returning to the House in 2007, he served as Speaker from 2011 to 2014.

In addition, Batchelder previously served as a judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court and on the 9th District Court of Appeals.

In a statement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine highlighted the former Speaker’s accomplishments from his tenure and expressed his condolences to family members.

“Bill was a consummate legislator who helped me as we passed a drunk driving bill in 1982 for which I will always be grateful,” DeWine said in part.

Current Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) called Batchelder a skilled legislator and a great leader.

“Through the laws he authored, the relationships he built, and the friendships he sustained, he has left an indelible mark on the history of the Ohio House of Representatives and the state of Ohio,” Cupp said.