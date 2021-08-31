Police: Man brandishes brass knuckle-style knife, robs Big Lots in west Columbus

Police said the robbery happened at the Big Lots on Roberts Road in around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who jumped over a Big Lots counter and displayed a brass knuckle-style knife in west Columbus on Tuesday.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., a man entered the Big Lots store on Roberts Road, grabbed a beverage out of a cooler and approached the counter.

The clerk rang up the beverage and the suspect gave her a $5 bill. As the clerk opened the register, the suspect jumped over the counter and showed the knife.

The clerk backed away and the suspect took the cash from the register. He left the store and was last seen running eastbound.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants and a blue surgical mask.