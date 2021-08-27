6 armed robberies reported in 4-hour span in Short North over weekend

The robberies took place between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six armed robberies were reported in the Short North area in the span of four hours over the weekend.

The robberies took place between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police, who said the victims they interviewed all described coming into contact with similar suspects.

Of the six robberies, one took place on 250 Brodbelt Lane, near The Flats Apartments. Three robberies took place on West 1st Avenue, with two being reported in the 100 block and another reported near Hunter Avenue.

Police said another robbery took place on East Russell Street and North Pearl Street, and a sixth on Buttles Avenue and Park Street.

Officers are now searching for three male suspects between the ages of 15 and 25. All three suspects were described as wearing a ski mask and dark clothing and all were armed with a handgun at the time of the robberies.

Victims who spoke with police said the suspects were riding electric scooters in some of the incidents. In once case, police said a victim struggled with a suspect and was able to get the gun away from him. The victim in turn gave the gun to investigating officers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-4749.

You can read the full report here:

