Warrants issued for 2 suspects in South Linden fatal shooting from 2022

Police said warrants were issued for Evan Jones and Jermaine Johnson, both 32 years old, for murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in a South Linden fatal shooting from last year.

Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue on the evening of Nov. 22, 2022.

Officers searched the area and found the victim, 31-year-old Anthony Elmore, in a yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

