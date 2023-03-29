Warrants issued for 2 suspects in South Linden fatal shooting from 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in a South Linden fatal shooting from last year.
Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue on the evening of Nov. 22, 2022.
Officers searched the area and found the victim, 31-year-old Anthony Elmore, in a yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said warrants were issued for Evan Jones and Jermaine Johnson, both 32 years old, for murder.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.