Police: Man found shot after shots fired into Linden home

The Columbus Division of Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide in the South Linden area that left one man dead Tuesday evening.

Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

Officers searched the area and found a victim, whom they described as an adult male, suffering from visible injuries in the yard of a house, not far from where the ShotSpotter picked up the shooting.

Medics pronounced the man dead at 8:44 p.m., according to police.

During the search, officers also found a house on the corner of Cleveland and East 16th avenues with about 25 bullet holes in it.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).