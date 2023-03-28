Police: 1 dead after shooting at west Columbus gym shooting

Police said dispatch received a call about a shooting at 1800 Tanglewood Park Boulevard, off of Hilliard Rome Road, around 8:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting inside a west Columbus gym Tuesday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said dispatch received a call about a shooting at the Esporta Fitness gym off of Hilliard Rome Road, around 8:45 p.m.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Police originally told 10TV there was two people injured in the shooting, but later said there was only one person shot.

Police said the shooter ran away from the scene.

People outside of the gym tell 10TV the shooting happened at the basketball court inside the gym.

This is a developing story, stay with 10TV as we gather more information.