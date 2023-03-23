Suspect in shooting of baseball player at Muskingum University indicted on attempted murder, 13 other charges

The grand jury indicted 26-year-old Franklin Grayson on 14 felonies, including one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Muskingum County grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting a baseball player from Michigan following a game last week at Muskingum University.

The grand jury indicted 26-year-old Franklin Grayson on 14 felonies, including one count of attempted murder with a firearm and four counts of felonious assault with a firearm.

Around 7 p.m. on March 17, authorities were called to Mose Moorehead Baseball Field at Muskingum University for a reported shooting.

According to a release from Olivet College, one of its players returned to the dugout after a game versus Muskingum.

An incident occurred involving a person with a firearm, later identified as Grayson, and the player was shot three times, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

The player was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released to his parents.

Grayson was arrested shortly after the shooting.

The prosecutor's office said Grayson graduated from Olivet College in 2021, but has no other connection to the victim or Muskingum University.

Authorities have not said why Grayson was at the university or what led up to the shooting.