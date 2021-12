Police said the robbery happened at the UDF store located at 1680 North High Street near 12th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A United Dairy Farmers store near the Ohio State University campus was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening.

According to a neighborhood safety notice sent out by the university, the robbery happened at the UDF store located at 1680 North High Street near 12th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

A man showed a handgun and took cash from the register before running away.

No injuries were reported.