3 teens arrested in Columbus police operation using 'bait car' near Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teenagers were arrested in a police operation Friday aimed at catching suspected car thieves operating near the Ohio State University's main campus.

The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up for the operation in the University District.

Troopers and officers used a vehicle to "bait" suspected car thieves.

According to Columbus police, three teens were arrested and one gun was recovered between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. during the operation on Dec. 3.

The bait car was left twice in the area of East 9th Avenue and North High Street, twice near North High Street and East 17th Avenue, and once near the intersection of North High Street and East 18th Avenue.

Police said a 17-year-old suspect stole the vehicle left at North High Street just south of and East 17th Avenue. The car was left at the location at 5:30 p.m. and stolen at 5:40 p.m., according to police.

Police said the suspect in that theft was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.