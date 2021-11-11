Police searching for man accused of robbing CVS store on Ohio State's campus

Police say the man entered the store holding a knife and asked the clerk for money from the register. He left on a bicycle heading north on Neil Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a store on the campus of The Ohio State University Sunday afternoon.

The robbery happened after 4 p.m. at the CVS located at 1634 Neil Avenue.

Police say a man entered the store holding a knife and asked the clerk for money from the register.

He then left the story on a bicycle heading north on Neil Avenue and east on 11th Avenue.

Police said no injuries were reported.