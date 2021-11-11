x
Police searching for man accused of robbing CVS store on Ohio State's campus

Police say the man entered the store holding a knife and asked the clerk for money from the register. He left on a bicycle heading north on Neil Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a store on the campus of The Ohio State University Sunday afternoon. 

The robbery happened after 4 p.m. at the CVS located at 1634 Neil Avenue. 

Police say a man entered the store holding a knife and asked the clerk for money from the register.

He then left the story on a bicycle heading north on Neil Avenue and east on 11th Avenue.

Police said no injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to call The Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121. 

