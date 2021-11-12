Ohio State issues safety notice after reported robbery near campus

Authorities say the robbery happened Friday around 12:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a reported robbery that happened early Friday morning near the Ohio State University campus.

According to a release from Ohio State Public Safety, officers were flagged down by three people in the area of North Pearl Street and 13th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Two of the people were Ohio State students.

The third person, who was not a student at the university, said she was walking with friends along Chittenden Avenue when an unknown male came up to them and pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun at the group.

The victim said the suspect ordered the group to hand over their valuables.

Police say their stuff was taken but immediately recovered back by the victim and then the suspect fled the area. No injuries were reported.