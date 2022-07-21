Gahanna man arrested in connection with fatal Memorial Day shooting in Reynoldsburg

Kewai Hunter was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held at the Franklin County Correction Center.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Police arrested a 21-year-old Gahanna man accused of killing a 42-year-old man in a drive-by shooting in Reynoldsburg on Memorial Day.

Officers arrived in the 6400 block of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive and found 42-year-old Roderick Michael in the driveway. Police said he was shot multiple times.

Michael was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Kewai Hunter the next day. He was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held at the Franklin County Correction Center.

He is charged with one count of murder and two counts each of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, CCW and weapons under disability.