Sister remembers brother killed in Reynoldsburg drive-by shooting

Roderick Michael was killed on Memorial Day. He was found shot multiple times in a driveway.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Thursday will mark one month since a fatal drive-by shooting on Memorial Day in Reynoldsburg.

It happened near the intersection of Belltree Drive and Birchview Drive South. Police said Roderick Michael was found shot multiple times in a driveway.

Ring camera video provided to 10TV shows a 2019 gray Kia Sportage leaving the scene. Reynoldsburg police say the suspect is 21-year-old Kewai Hunter.

Shaunta Michael, Roderick's sister, says she cries every morning about the loss of her brother.

“He was the kind of person who spoke his mind all the time,” she said.

Shaunta says Roderick knew the 21-year-old.

“He always used to tell me this kid who was a good kid, these people who he's around is going to turn him into something that he's not going to want to be. It's crazy that that's what they did,” said Michael.