Police: Armed and dangerous suspect sought in fatal Reynoldsburg drive-by shooting

A warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter for the murder of Roderick Michael.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Police Department has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting on Memorial Day.

Reynoldsburg Police Chief Curtis Baker said officers were called to the 6400 block of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Roderick Michael who had been shot multiple times in the driveway.

Michael was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, police said a warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Kewai Hunter for murder.

Hunter is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved is a 2019 Gray Kia Sportage with Ohio temporary tag O063061.

Police said Hunter is considered armed and dangerous.