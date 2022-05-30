Police: Armed and dangerous suspect sought in fatal Reynoldsburg drive-by shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Police Department has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting on Memorial Day.
Reynoldsburg Police Chief Curtis Baker said officers were called to the 6400 block of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Roderick Michael who had been shot multiple times in the driveway.
Michael was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
On Tuesday, police said a warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Kewai Hunter for murder.
Hunter is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved is a 2019 Gray Kia Sportage with Ohio temporary tag O063061.
Police said Hunter is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the homicide, Hunter’s whereabouts, or the location of his vehicle is asked to contact the Reynoldsburg Police Department at 614-322-6942.