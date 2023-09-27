Suspect arrested in fatal northeast Columbus shooting in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man on the city's northeast side in early August, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers arrested 18-year-old Charles Fleming without incident after a warrant was put out for his arrest on Aug. 7.



Fleming is charged with murder. Detectives believe a second suspect is involved in the shooting but have yet to identify them.



The incident occurred on Aug. 5 when officers were called to the 2400 block of Marcia Drive in the Arlington Park neighborhood at 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Chrishon Fisher with multiple gunshot wounds.



Medics pronounced Fisher dead at 3:31 a.m.



Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.