Police issue warrant for suspect charged in northeast Columbus shooting

Charles Fleming was identified as a suspect in this case. Detectives believe a second suspect is involved in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Columbus on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Marcia Drive in the Arlington Park neighborhood at 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Chrishon Fisher with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Fisher dead at 3:31 a.m.

On Monday, police said that based on what investigators have learned, Charles Fleming was identified as a suspect in this case. He is charged with murder.

Detectives believe a second suspect is involved in the shooting. They are working to identify them.

Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.