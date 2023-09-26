Murder warrant issued for husband of woman found shot to death outside Galloway home

Angel Gomez, 44, was found dead Monday afternoon in a driveway of a home located on Pepperwood Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a Galloway man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife outside the home they once shared together, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said in a release that the woman's husband, identified as 49-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana, lured her there by promising to return some of her things.

The couple, according to police, had been separated for several months and Angel had moved out of the home.

Police said Jose was hiding in a parked vehicle in the driveway that afternoon waiting for Angel to arrive. When she pulled up to the home, police said Jose shot her several times and then ran from the scene.

A warrant was filed Tuesday charging Jose with murder.

Police said Jose has ties to the west side of Columbus and New York City, and has friends that would be willing to harbor him from authorities.

Anyone with information on the woman's shooting death is asked to contact Columbus police detective Ron Lemmon at 614-645-2558 or RALemmon@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)

