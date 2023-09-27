Murder trial date pushed back for former Franklin County deputy in connection to 2020 shooting

The trial has now been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024, more than three years after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The trial date for former Franklin County deputy Jason Meade, who is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., has been pushed back to 2024.

The trial was supposed to start on Oct. 30.



“I'm hurt. I'm angry. We have waited and waited nearly six months. We were all ready for it. Our family took time off of work for it,” said Goodson’s mom, Tamala Payne.



On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was wrapping up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive with the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force when he fatally shot Goodson Jr., who was not the subject of the search.

Court records show Meade confronted Goodson outside of his vehicle in front of his grandmother's home. A witness said Meade told Goodson to drop his gun. When he didn't, Meade fatally shot him.

Meade pleaded not guilty in December 2021 to murder and reckless homicide charges for the shooting death of Goodson.

Meade was a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office before he was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. He eventually left the sheriff’s office on disability retirement in July 2021.



“The prosecutors let us know that the delay was needed in order to prepare for trial,” said Sean Walton, the Goodson family attorney.



The trial has now been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024, more than three years after the shooting.



“I just pray. I know in the end, God got us,” Payne said.



10TV reached out to Meade's attorney who declined to comment.