Police: 1 killed in shooting at southeast Columbus apartment complex

No suspect information was released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting at a southeast Columbus apartment complex Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 3200 block of Melissa Place in the city’s Mid East neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. 

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11:40 a.m., police said. 

No suspect information was released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Columbus police's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

