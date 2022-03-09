Police: Homicide suspect detained after crash on I-270 ramp in northwest Columbus

Police said the crash happened on the I-270 west ramp to US-33 east. No injuries were reported in the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A homicide suspect is in custody following a crash on Interstate 270 in northwest Columbus, according to police.

Police said a SWAT team started to follow a silver Mazda with a homicide suspect in it around 4:30 p.m. on I-71.

Police did not specify which homicide the suspect is involved in.

Around 5:25 p.m., the driver rammed two unmarked SWAT vehicles on I-71 north near Morse Road.

As SWAT was continuing to follow, the Mazda crashed from the I-270 westbound ramp to US-33 east.

The homicide suspect got out of the car and was detained. A gun was recovered at the scene where the suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

The driver of the Mazda kept going.

No injuries were reported in the incident.