Police: Homicide suspect detained after crash on I-270 ramp in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A homicide suspect is in custody following a crash on Interstate 270 in northwest Columbus, according to police.
Police said a SWAT team started to follow a silver Mazda with a homicide suspect in it around 4:30 p.m. on I-71.
Police did not specify which homicide the suspect is involved in.
Around 5:25 p.m., the driver rammed two unmarked SWAT vehicles on I-71 north near Morse Road.
As SWAT was continuing to follow, the Mazda crashed from the I-270 westbound ramp to US-33 east.
The homicide suspect got out of the car and was detained. A gun was recovered at the scene where the suspect was taken into custody, according to police.
The driver of the Mazda kept going.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The I-270 ramp to US-33 is closed.