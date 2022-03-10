Police: 18-year-old arrested in shooting death of former classmate at north Columbus Roosters

Jesus Castro is charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis on February 18.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting inside a north Columbus Roosters restaurant in February.

Jesus Castro is charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis on February 18.

Police responded to reports of the shooting around 10:15 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant located on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

Davis was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant, waiting for a table when Castro reportedly opened the door and shot him, Columbus police said. Arriving officers found Davis and he was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

Police identified Castro as a suspect by witnesses and through video footage obtained during the investigation.

Court records state Castro and Davis were former friends who had attended high school together. Witnesses told police Castro had threatened to kill Davis prior to the shooting.

Castro was arrested on Wednesday after a crash on Interstate 270. Authorities had identified Castro in a Mazda and were following him for nearly an hour when the car rammed into two unmarked SWAT vehicles.

Police took Castro into custody after the Mazda crashed near the I-270 westbound ramp to US-33 east.

Shortly after the shooting, a Roosters spokesperson released this statement to 10TV:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred at our 161 location late Friday evening. We are currently letting the authorities perform their duties. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, our guests, and our staff. This location will be closed through Monday February 21st. Please respect the privacy of our staff during this difficult time. We truly appreciate your understanding."