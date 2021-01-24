14-year-old boy killed in north Columbus shooting

Columbus police officers were called to the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting in north Columbus on Sunday.

Columbus police officers were called to the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road just before 4:10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about gunshots in the area and a call about someone lying in the street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 14-year-old Dayvion Jones shot.

Jones was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died.

According to police, Jones was walking on Hazelwood Road when he was confronted by a group of men in a stolen SUV. During the confrontation, police said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Jones.

Police said the men drove away from the scene in the SUV and crashed near the intersection of Tamarack Boulevard and Forest Village and then ran from the crash scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is the 18th homicide in Columbus in 2021.