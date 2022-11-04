Suspect in police officer assault was out on bond for aggravated robbery

Sabab Islam, 20, can be seen on video cursing and punching Columbus Police Officer Justin Jones several times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In body camera video obtained by 10TV Columbus Police Officer Justin Jones can be seen walking up to Sabab Islam whose car was disabled on the side of I-670 at Grandview Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Islam had gotten out of his vehicle on his own.

“I’m gonna have you sit in my car cause I don’t want you to get hit by somebody,” Jones tells Islam.

When Officer Jones starts to walk Islam back to his cruiser is when Islam starts swinging.

“I am going this way [expletive],” Islam says as he begins to throw punches.

Islam, 20, according to reports, punched Jones several times in the face. Islam also tried to Gouge the officer’s right eye and wrestle him to the ground.

“This is a nightmare situation for a police officer,” Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 Vice President, Brian Steel, said. “It’s literally four in the morning on a dark night, you’re on the freeway…a freeway is a very dangerous place in and of itself.”

Steel says Jones, who is an officer of about 15 years, is shook up, but OK.

What concerns him, along with what happened to his officer, is why Islam was on the street in the first place.

“They have to open their eyes to this,” Steel said. “We can’t ignore this. Individuals like this man who assaulted the police officer, are simply stains on our society.”

Islam had posted a $7,500 bond back in September related to an aggravated robbery charge from January 2021 where court documents say he robbed a man and woman at gunpoint.

Later that same day, police found those stolen items inside a vehicle that was connected to the shooting death of 14-year-old Dayvion Jones.

That possible manslaughter charge against Islam, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, is still being investigated and Islam could face that charge if a grand jury returns an indictment.

Another man, Aboucar Toure, has already been indicted for the murder of Jones and is currently in custody.

“We have a revolving door of violent criminals that are not being held accountable for their actions,” Steel said. “There’s simply no respect for the rule of law…and there’s just no consequences for their actions.”