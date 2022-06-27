Police: Woman's car shot while driving on I-670 near Third Street

Police were called to the 2800 block of Fred Taylor Drive for a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire just before 12:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman's car was shot while traveling on Interstate 670 near the Third Street exit Monday afternoon.

The victim told the officers she was traveling westbound on I-670 near the Third Street exit when a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her, trying to merge over.

The woman told officers she honked her horn to alert the driver she could not move over because she had no room. The passenger side windows of the Caravan went down and the woman heard a single gunshot. She said the bullet went through the rear driver-side door and lodged into the front passenger seat.

The Caravan then took the Third Street exit. The woman said the van had handicapped plates on it and appeared to be modified to hold a mobility chair.