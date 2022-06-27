17-year-old arrested, several detained after shots fired in Hilliard neighborhood

Police responded to Avery Estates, a condominium complex located near Hilliard Davidson High School around 12:50 p.m.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 17-year-old was arrested and several other people were detained after shots were reportedly fired in a Hilliard neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Avery Estates, a condominium complex located near Hilliard Davidson High School, at approximately 12:49 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported they were shot at.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear but police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested and several others were detained.

The 17-year-old was charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure that is considered to be a habitation, both 2nd-degree felonies.

Hilliard police confirmed with 10TV the teen suspect was charged in an incident a week ago in the city for receiving stolen property and eluding an officer.