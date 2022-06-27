17-year-old arrested, several detained after shots fired in Hilliard neighborhood

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 17-year-old was arrested and several other people were detained after shots were reportedly fired in a Hilliard neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Police responded to Avery Estates, a condominium complex located near Hilliard Davidson High School, at approximately 12:49 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported they were shot at.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear but police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested and several others were detained.
The 17-year-old was charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure that is considered to be a habitation, both 2nd-degree felonies.
Hilliard police confirmed with 10TV the teen suspect was charged in an incident a week ago in the city for receiving stolen property and eluding an officer.
Police have not released additional details on the shots fired incident Monday or said how the others detained are connected.