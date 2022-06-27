5 injured in Short North shootings in last 10 days

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he plans to continue to invest in resources to keep the city safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Those in the Short North who usually see the glow from the arches and hear the sounds of music have recently been experiencing lights and sirens from Columbus police.

Since the Father's Day weekend, five people have been injured in shootings in the Short North.

Three people, including a 17-year-old, were shot on North High Street just after midnight on June 19. Two groups of males were arguing on High Street when police said several of them brought out handguns and started firing at each other. The shooting remains under investigation.

One week later, two more people were shot near the Union Café on High Street on Sunday around 3 a.m. Both victims are expected to be OK.

Columbus police said thanks to having several special duty officers working in the area, they were able to quickly arrest Robert Rogers Jr. and recover a gun. He was in court Monday morning and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

About 24 hours later, 30 rounds were fired near the 700 block of North High Street near East Hubbard Avenue Monday morning, according to Columbus police. Nobody was injured.

This isn't the first time the Short North has experienced gun violence after four people were shot in the neighborhood in July 2021.

The mayor responded to 10TV's questions about how he will keep the Short North safe.