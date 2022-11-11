Police: Student charged after bringing loaded gun into South High School

The student was charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into the school safety zone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old student at South High School is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun into the school Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Ann Street around 12:48 p.m. on a report of a student bringing a handgun into school and fighting with school security personnel.

According to Columbus police, staff members had the student detained in the office and were in custody of the student's backpack and a Canik 9 mm semi-auto pistol.

The gun was recovered by officers.