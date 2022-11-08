Police charge 18-year-old with murder in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station

Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Kevin Sobnosky.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station last month.

Police said they have charged 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross with murder in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky.

The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Police said Sobnosky and three friends were driving in the area when multiple people started firing shots. The vehicle was hit by gunfire and Sobnosky was struck.

Sobnosky was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:17 p.m. His death marks the 119th homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said Sobnosky, who was the Valedictorian of his class at Girard High School and was on the Dean's list at Youngstown State, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On Nov. 2, police said they were trying to identify 12 persons of interest who were either involved or witnessed the shooting. Ross was among those persons of interest.

Police said they are still seeking information about the remaining people and investigators anticipate filing additional charges.