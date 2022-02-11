Police seek to ID 12 persons of interest in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station

Authorities say 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was in a vehicle in the area when he was shot after multiple people opened fire in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying 12 persons of interest they want to speak with regarding a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday.

The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

Police say 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky and three friends were driving in the area when multiple people started firing shots. The vehicle was hit by gunfire and Sobnosky was struck.

Sobnosky was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:17 p.m. His death marks the 119th homicide in Columbus this year.

In an update on Wednesday, police shared surveillance images of 12 people they say were either involved or witnessed the shooting.

