Police officer injured while trying to arrest suspect in east Columbus

The officer was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was injured while trying to arrest a suspect on the city's east side on Tuesday.

Police said the incident started on Lake Shore Boulevard and ended on Courtright Road after someone called police about spotting the suspect.

During the arrest, the officer's hand was caught in between two vehicles, one of which was the suspect's.

Police did not say what the suspect wanted in prior to Tuesday's incident.

The officer was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.