CEO of Intel to speak at Ohio State's 2022 spring commencement

Ohio State is expected to issue more than 12,000 degrees and certificates during the ceremony at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The CEO of Intel, Patrick Gelsinger, is set to deliver the commencement address at The Ohio State University's spring 2022 ceremony on May 8 at Ohio Stadium.

Gelsinger first joined Intel at the age of 18 and has spent 40 years with the company. He was named the company's CEO last year.

Earlier this year, Intel revealed it will invest $20 billion into a new computer chip factory in Licking County. Part of the plan includes $100 million towards partnerships with educational institutions like Ohio State to develop future employees and bolster research programs in the region.

In a release, Ohio State President Kristina Johnson praised Gelsinger's work in the field of technology.

"Pat Gelsinger’s groundbreaking work has, quite literally, changed the way we live. Over the past four decades, he has played a key role in ushering in technological advancements – from microprocessors to WiFi – that are the hallmarks of the modern digital age. And he isn’t close to done yet," Johnson said.

Gelsinger will be among four speakers during the ceremony, including U.S. Senator Rob Portman, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III and Dr. Grace Wahba.

Portman has represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate since 2021. The senator has introduced more than 240 bills and more than 150 of his legislative priorities have been signed into law. He will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.

Hrabowski has served as president of the University of Maryland for 30 years. Wahba is a retired professor from the University of Wisconsin where she centered her work on statistics, mainly in the medical field.

Both will receive honorary doctorates.